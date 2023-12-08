Special Zonal Crime team nab two, including minor in Hyderabad

On Friday, the Special Zonal Crime team from the Central Crime Station apprehended two individuals, one of whom was a minor, on charges related to robbery.
The arrested persons are Mohd.Abdul Mazhar (23), a textile shop worker from Falaknuma and a 16-year-old student from Hussainialam. They are involved in three robbery cases until now.
Police said the duo planned to earn easy money and targeted two-wheeler motorists in secluded road. They stop the motorists and sprinkle chilli powder into their eyes, before robbing.
They were recently involved in an attempted robbery case at Charminar.