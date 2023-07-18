Man sentenced to life imprisonment for wife’s murder in Bhupalpally

The incident occurred on December 31, 2019, when an inebriated Sampath engaged in a heated argument with his wife, Sumalatha and stabbed her in the stomach with a knife, resulting in her immediate death

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: District Judge P Narayana Babu here on Tuesday convicted P Sampath, a resident of Gandhinagar village in Regonda Mandal, on charges of murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment apart from a fine of Rs 10,000.

The incident occurred on December 31, 2019, when an inebriated Sampath engaged in a heated argument with his wife, Sumalatha and stabbed her in the stomach with a knife, resulting in her immediate death. A case was registered by the then Investigation Officer, Chityala Circle Inspector Sai Ramana, who filed a charge sheet. After examination of the evidence presented in court, the charges against Sampath were substantiated, leading to the judgment on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy congratulated Public Prosecutor G Sivaraju, Regonda SI Srikanth Reddy, Chityala CI Venuchander, and constable Jyoti for securing the conviction.

