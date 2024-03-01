Mancherial gets new DCP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 10:40 PM

Mancherial: Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan was transferred and was replaced by Ashok Kumar. An order to this effect was issued on Friday.

A 2018 batch IPS officer, Sudhir was posted as DCP of Mancherial in January of 2023. Ashok Kumar belongs to the 2018 batch IPS. He was OSD of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district before being transferred to the district.