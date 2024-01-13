Man, son held for elderly man’s murder in Nirmal

An axe, sickle and two mobile phones were recovered from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 08:23 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A man and his 19-year-old son were arrested on Saturday on charges of murdering an elderly man. An axe, sickle and two mobile phones were recovered from them.

Briefing details of the arrests to pressmen, Nirmal DSP A Ganga Reddy said Santi Bheemanna and his younger son Pramod from Ananthapet village in Nirmal Rural mandal were apprehended for hacking Police Buchhanna (65) belonging to the same village and injuring Venkatesh on Friday.

On being interrogated, Bheemanna confessed to committing the crime with the help of Pramod. He admitted that he murdered Buchhanna after the latter’s elder son was married to his daughter Ravali against his will. While Buchhanna died on the spot, Venkatesh received serious injuries when two mask-wearing persons attacked them with an axe and sickle while they were travelling on a bike in Nirmal town. The condition of Venkatesh was stated to be stable.

Based on a complaint received from Police Posani, Buchhanna’s wife, a murder case was registered. The DSP commended Nirmal Rural Inspector B Srinivas for cracking the case within a few hours of the incident.