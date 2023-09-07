Man, son killed as van overturns on them in Mancherial

Jannaram Sub-Inspector P Sathish said that Jogu Sai (38), and his son Laxman (7) from Antharam village in Medchal district died on the spot when the speeding van turned turtle and fell on them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Mancherial: A man and his seven year old son were killed on the spot when they were trapped under a van which overturned and fell on them while they were waiting for a bus at Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal on Thursday.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector P Sathish said that Jogu Sai (38), and his son Laxman (7) from Antharam village in Medchal district died on the spot when the speeding van turned turtle and fell on them. Sai’s wife Manjula managed to survive by moving away just in time.

Sai was working with a dairy farm at Mandapalli village in Jannaram mandal. He, his son and wife were waiting for a bus to go to Anantharam at the time of the mishap. The driver of the van, Ramesh, was reportedly under the influence of liquor and lost control over it at a curve, resulting in the accident. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.