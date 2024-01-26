Man stabbed by two unidentified persons in Hyderabad’s Balapur

| Man Stabbed By Two Unidentified Persons In Hyderabads Balapur

A previous enmity is suspected to have led to the attack, police said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed by two unidentified persons at Bismillah Colony in Balapur on Friday night. A previous enmity is suspected to have led to the attack, police said.

Following an argument, the victim Mohd. Maitaab was attacked with knives.

He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital. He is being treated and his condition is said to be stable.

The Balapur police are investigating.