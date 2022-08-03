Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed a man to death at his house in Siddique Nagar in Madhapur here on Wednesday. The assailants are suspected to have barged into the house and attacked him with sharp weapons. Previous enmity is suspected to have led to the murder.

The man, Prem Ram (28), a carpenter and native of Rajasthan, is suspected to have known the killers.

“He could have been murdered following an argument with the persons who came to meet him. He was stabbed to death with sharp weapons,” the Madhapur police said, adding that the house owner had alerted the police.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Footage from surveillance cameras in the colony and lanes leading to it is being collected to identify the killers.