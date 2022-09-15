Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad

15 September 22

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death by a group of persons at Bahadurpura on Wednesday night.

The victim Babu Khan (40), a resident of Hassannagar and against whom a history sheet is maintained at the Rajendranagar police station, was going on the road when some persons stopped him and attacked him indiscriminately with swords and daggers. He collapsed on the road and later the police reached the spot and shifted to Osmania General Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police booked a case and are investigating. Babu Khan, was previously involved in a murder case and other criminal cases. Police suspect his rivals could have killed him. Three teams are formed to nab the assailants.