Man takes family by surprise while arrangements for his funeral were on

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: When all hopes were given up on his recovery from a heart attack and even arrangements were being made for his final rites, a man in Secunderabad took everyone by surprise with signs of regaining consciousness.

According to available information, the man identified as Prasad recently suffered a heart attack and was being treated in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Bowenpally. However, he did not respond and his condition continued to deteriorate.

Having lost hope in his recovery, the family members decided to shift him to home for the last few hours of his life and simultaneously were making arrangements for the man’s final rites.

It was when his family members were shifting him from the hospital to home in an ambulance, they reportedly noticed Prasad showing signs of regaining consciousness and even moving his hands.

The family members immediately shifted him to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment.