Mana Vooru Mana Badi: All set for inauguration of Malkapeta govt school

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Malkapeta school building photo.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Stage is all set for the inauguration of Government Primary School in Malkapeta of Konaraopet mandal constructed by the former Law Minister Chelmeda Ananda Rao in the memory of his mother Chelmeda Janaki Devi. In the entire state, it is going to be the first school developed as part of Mana Vooru Mana Badi programme launched by the state government. Municipal Administation KT Rama Rao along with other ministers Sabita Indra Reddy, Koppula Eashwar and Gangula Kamalakar will inaugurate the school on Friday.

Announcing the Mana Vooru Mana Badi programme, the state government invited philanthropists to develop government schools in their localities. Responding positively to the government’s invitation, Chelmeda family, which desires to do something for their native village, has come forward to construct Malkapeta primary school since the old building was congested and in bad shape. TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar along with Chelmeda Ananda Rao, and his son Laxminarsimha Rao laid foundation for school on July 1, 2021.

Chelmeda family constructed a new school building along with all facilities in a one acre of their own land by spending Rs 1.5 crore. A two store building has seven spacious classrooms with 80 seating capacity of each classroom. Digital teaching projectors, computers, desks, benches are also arranged in classrooms. Besides electricity supply, a separate kitchen shed for mid-day meals and modern toilets were also developed. In order to attract students, classrooms were also painted with attractive pictures.

