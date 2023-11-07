Mancherial Additional Collector advises farmers to utilise MSP offered for paddy

Mancherial Additional Collector Motilal told farmers to enroll their phone number and to link Aadhar number with bank accounts to get the payments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Additional Collector convenes a review meeting with officials concerned, in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Revenue) Motilal advised farmers to utilise the minimum support price (MSP) offered for their paddy produce. He convened a review meeting with authorities of Civil Supplies, agriculture and other relevant departments over procurement and MSP to paddy produce of Vanakalam season here on Tuesday.

Motilal said the paddy produce fall in ‘A’ grade would be paid Rs.2,203 per quintal, while normal quality grains were going to be offered Rs.2,183 per quintal. He said that farmers must follow certain norms set by the government for availing the MSP. He told farmers to enroll their phone number and to link Aadhar number with bank accounts to get the payments.

The Additional Collector told the growers of paddy to dial 1967 or 1800 425 0033 to report their grievances and queries relating to MSP. He asked officials concerned to create basic amenities such as drinking water, tent, chairs, toilets and electricity at the procurement centres for the convenience of the farmers and smooth purchasing of the produce.

