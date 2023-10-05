Mancherial: Balka Suman distributes Bathukamma saris

Balka Suman along with the chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State Dr E Anjaneya Goud distributed Bathukamma saris to 83,626 beneficiaries at a programme held in Chennur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said the government was giving saris to financially weak women helping them to celebrate the floral festival joyously and with self-respect.

He along with the chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State Dr E Anjaneya Goud distributed Bathukamma saris to 83,626 beneficiaries at a programme held in Chennur on Thursday.

Suman later handed over 178 sports kits containing 23 types of material to sports persons.

Meanwhile, members of Chennur Bar Association submitted a copy of resolution pledging their support to his candidature in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

