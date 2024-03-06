Mancherial: BRS cadre slams TS govt for levying charges on applicants of LRS

BRS cadre staged a dharna at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Chennur on Wednesday
Mancherial: BRS cadre slammed the government for levying charges on applicants of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). They staged a dharna at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Chennur on Wednesday.
BRS leaders said the Congress duped the public by collecting charges from the applicants of the scheme even after promising to regularise the layouts for free at the time of polls. But, it backtracked on its word and was levying huge charges against 25.44 lakh applicants. Economically weak families will bear the brunt of the move, they said.
Similar protests were witnessed in Mancherial, Bellampalli, Asifabad, Boath, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mudhole, Sirpur (T), Khanapur Assembly constituencies, with the BRS demanding the Congress to keep its poll promises.