Mancherial Cement Company plant, assets seized by NPDCL

A view of Mancherial Cement Company in Mancherial.

Mancherial: Assets and a cement manufacturing plant of the Mancherial Cement Company were seized by the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited for failing to pay arrears of Rs 10.36 crore on Wednesday.

NPDCL Superintending Engineer Sesha Rao said the machinery of the cement plant, buildings and 184 acres of land belonging to the cement manufacturer were seized as per instructions of Collector Badavath Santosh. The MCC had stopped production citing operational losses in 2019 and subsequently removed over 100 employees by applying the Retrenchment Act.

It is one of the oldest cement manufacturers in south India. It was established on a sprawling 350 acre piece of land abutting the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway, using German technology in 1958, with an installation capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes per day.

