AP govt invokes ESMA act against agitating Anganwadi workers

Anganwadi workers have been agitating for the past few days, demanding the YSRCP led state government to address their concerns, including salary hike, gratuity benefits.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:40 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to invoke AP Essential Services and Maintainence Act (ESMA), 1971 against striking Anganwadi workers on Satruday.

Anganwadi workers have been agitating for the past few days, demanding the YSRCP led state government to address their concerns, including salary hike, gratuity benefits, and an increase in the retirement age to 62, aligning it with other government departments.

They allege that the state government pays only Rs 11,500 for workers and Rs 7,000 for helpers, while they demand a monthly salary of Rs 26,000 for all workers.