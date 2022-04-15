Mancherial: Devotee from Vizag drowns in Pranahita

Mancherial: A devotee from Visakhapatnam drowned in Pranahita river while he was taking holy dip in it at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal on Friday morning.

Kotapalli police said that the victim was Gudla Somesh (39) hailing from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Somesh reportedly met with a watery grave when he had bouts of epilepsy while taking holy in the river as part of Pushkaralu. The reason for his death is yet to be ascertained. His body was shifted to a government hospital in Chennur for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigations were taken up.

