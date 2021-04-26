Mancherial: District Welfare Officer suspended on corruption charges

An order to this effect was issued by B Shailaja, the director of the Child and Women Welfare department on Saturday evening

Mancherial: District Welfare Officer (DWO) Rauf Khan was placed under suspension for failing to manage Sakhi centre, for demanding bribes in appointment of employees at the facility and for compromising security of the centre. An order to this effect was issued by B Shailaja, the director of the Child and Women Welfare department on Saturday evening.

It may be recalled that a report was carried in these columns on the irregularities committed by DWO in July, 2020.

According to the order, the DWO failed to carry out his responsibilities and duties, demanded money from various workers at the Sakhi centre, mislead district administration by fixing rent agreement of Rs 25,000 as against the actual rent of Rs 14,000 per month, failed to scrutinize bills and vouchers of the facility, failed to supervise functioning of CCTVs thereby compromising security at the centre and failure to appoint two drivers.

Following the news report and allegations levelled against the official by certain employees, the Commissioner of Women’s Development and Child Welfare Divya Devarajan subsequently initiated an enquiry into the alleged wrongdoings of Rauf Khan by the then Assistant Collector Kumar Deepak. The officer submitted a report to the commissioner, furnishing evidence. Based on the facts of the report, the director took action against the DWO.

Meanwhile, Bellampalli Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) M Uma Devi was appointed as in-charge of DWO.

