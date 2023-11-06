Mancherial: Elaborate arrangements for CM KCR’s poll rally in Mandamarri

Government whip Balka Suman, who inspected the arrangements said that around 50,000 people including activists of the BRS would attend CM KCR's poll rally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Government whip Balka Suman, who inspected the arrangements said that around 50,000 people including activists of the BRS would attend CM KCR's poll rally

Mancherial: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s poll rally to be held in coal belt town Mandamarri as part of campaigning for nominees of BRS on Tuesday.

Government whip Balka Suman, who inspected the arrangements said that around 50,000 people including activists of the BRS would attend the poll rally. Sufficient seating arrangements and drinking water facilities were made. Rao will arrive at the venue created on the premises of a school in the afternoon and address a gathering. He is likely to shower sops for Chennur segment. Rao has always had a special concern for Chennur, he added.

The BRS nominee further said that the government provided titles to occupants of lands belonging to SCCL, realising a long pending dream of the dwellers. He stated that dependents of coal miners were now able to get jobs if they were medically unfit. An oil palm factory was going to be established near Mandamarri, costing Rs 500 crore would create employment opportunities for locals.

Also Read Former minister Boda Janardhan quits Congress, to join BRS