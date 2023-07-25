Mancherial: Forest officials asked to expedite relocation of villages from Kawal Tiger Reserve

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Lokesh Jayaswal, who was on a two-day long inspection of Kawal Tiger Reserve told officials to speed up the process of relocating villages situated in the core of the tiger reserve

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Chief Wildlife Warden) Lokesh Jayaswal convenes a review meeting with officials of the forest department in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Chief Wildlife Warden) Lokesh Jayaswal has instructed Forest officials to expedite relocation of villages from Kawal Tiger Reserve and to declare eco-sensitive zones and to prepare management plans for protected areas.

He along with Field Director to KTR CP Vinod Kumar convened a meeting with department officials after inspecting the reserve here on Tuesday. He reviewed the management and strategies of wildlife protection, works relating to habitat development and tiger monitoring and conservation in the tiger reserve.

Jayaswal, who was on a two-day long inspection of Kawal Tiger Reserve told the officials to speed up the process of relocating villages situated in the core of the tiger reserve. He also asked them to ensure conservation of tigers in the reserve.

District Forest Officers and Forest divisional officers of Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad were present.