Mancherial healthcare worker dies after Covid shot, officials says death not due to vaccine

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old field level healthcare worker of Mancherial district who received Covid vaccine at a local primary healthcare centre on January 19 passed away at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday night.

Susheela, hailing from Kasipet mandal, had complained shortness of breath and giddiness for which she was admitted to Medlife Hospitals at Mancherial on January 29.

Officials said the Aanganwadi worker who had Kyphoscoliosis (hunched back due to abnormally curved spine) with long term impact to the lungs, was brought to NIMS from Mancherial on a ventilator at around 6 pm on Saturday.

Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr. G Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that Susheela’s demise was indicative of her underlying long-term morbidities and not due to Covid vaccination. She was suffering from long term lung infection, had diabetes, hypertension and suffered left ventricular failure, which resulted in insufficient flow of blood from the heart to vital organs of the body.

“The cause of death is clearly indicative of underlying morbidities and not due to Covid vaccination. Death occurred due to cardio-respiratory arrest triggered by multiple morbidities such as Kyphoscoliosis with restricted lung disease, respiratory infection with type 2 respiratory failure , accelerated hypertension with left ventricular failure,” Dr Rao said.

