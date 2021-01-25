Mancherial Municipal Chairperson extends solidarity to barbers

He assured to bring the issues to the notice of MLA N Diwakar Rao and to resolve it soon.

Mancherial: Municipal Chairperson P Rajaiah extended solidarity to a relay hunger strike by barbers against an outsider of their community who was trying to set up a hair salon, in Mancherial on Monday. He was joined by vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud.

Rajaiah said that non-barbers should not enter the occupation and affect the livelihood of the barbers. He assured to bring the issue to the notice of MLA N Diwakar Rao and to resolve it soon. He stated that barbers were already hit by the lockdown and were recuperating now from the crisis.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Nayi Brahmana Sangham working president Hariprasad, Karimnagar district president Jampala Narasaiah and general secretary Venkataswamy extended solidarity to the strike. They demanded the government to take steps for preventing plundering the livelihood of the barbers by establishing modern hair salons and beauty parlors.

District Nayi Brahmana Sangham president Iripelli Venkanna, general secretary Jampala Chandraiah, honorary president of the body Adimulam Srinivas, working president Iripelli Bhupati, general secretary Muthyala Sudhakar, treasurer Mutyala Sadanandam and vice-president Kurimilla Srinivas and Vishnubhaktula Sadanandam, president of the town were present.

It may be recalled that around 250 barbers belonging to the town launched the hunger strike, in protest of the outsider’s attempt to establish the salon in Mancherial, on January 22. They closed their salons as part of the agitation. Their counterparts of various mandal centres took out rallies and shut their shops to express their solidarity with the strike.

