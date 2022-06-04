Mancherial police rescue toddler kidnapped by ganja peddler

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Sub-Inspector Tahseenuddin hands over the toddler to his mother Chandini in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: Mancherial town police acted swiftly and rescued a toddler who was kidnapped by a ganja peddler and his four accomplices. An autorickshaw used in the offense was also recovered. In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan said that the accused persons Kicha Sangu, Vankadoth Naresh, Vorsu Komuraiah, Vorsu Vijaya and Vorsu Sampath. They were residents of different parts of the town. Sangu was booked for peddling banned ganja in the past. The victim was Bavuri Shajas, the son of Chandini from Jafarnagar in Mancherial district headquarters.

Sangu admitted that he committed the offence to overcome his financial crisis and to make a fast buck, with the help of the four. He confessed to abducting the 21-months old boy. He revealed that they lifted the toddler when he was asleep with his mother in front of their residence, in an auto-rickshaw on June 2 early morning. He disclosed that he had sold his baby to someone of Hyderabad for Rs 1.50 lakh in the past.

On receiving a complaint from Chandini, Mancherial sub-inspector Tahseenuddin registered a case of kidnap and took up investigations. DCP and ACP Thirupathi Reddy formed two special teams to trace the toddler. The teams nabbed the kidnappers when they were moving suspiciously in an auto-rickshaw, following a tip. The toddler was handed over to his mother.

He commended Tahseenuddin and his team for solving the mystery behind the kidnap case.