Mancherial: Senior TRS leader Sarvottam Reddy refutes ‘quitting’ reports

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Mancherial: Bheemaram mandal Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party’s leader Cheruku Sarvottam Reddy said that he would work for the growth of the party under leadership of government whip Balka Suman. He addressed pressmen in Bheemaram mandal centre on Monday.

Denying the news appeared in a section of newspapers that he was quitting the party, Sarvottam Reddy reiterated that he was determined that he would continue to work for the outfit under the leadership of Suman, who was taking Chennur Assembly constituency in the path of unprecedented growth by securing hundreds of crore of rupees. He added that some petty difference of opinions was common.

The senior leader clarified that there was no need to quit the party due to the difference of opinions. He said that he would work hard for the growth of the party in mandal. He requested his followers and activists of the TRS to extend support to the leadership of Suman who was committed to develop the segment on many facets.