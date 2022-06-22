Nalgonda man shot dead in US

Nalgonda: An environmental engineer Nakka Sai Charan (26) from Nalgonda was shot dead at Baltimore city of Maryland state in United States of America on Sunday evening.

He was son of Nakka Narsimha and Padma, residents of Vivekananda Colony in Nalgonda town. His parents got the information from US about the death of his son on Monday evening. Sai Charan was shot dead by a black man when he was traveling in his car near Catonsville in Maryland of US. He has shifted to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A gunshot injury was found on his head.

The incident took place when Sai Charan was returning to his house in a car after dropping his friend at an airport. Sai Charan had got job in Environ-Civil Engineering Limited there six months back after completing Master of Engineer (Environmental Health) from University of Cincinnati in US. He completed B. Tech in Civil Engineering from University of College of Engineering. He had completed Intermediate course from Narayana Junior College, Hyderabad and school education from St Alphonsus High School at Nalgonda.

The victims’ father Narsimha said that his son went to US about two and half years ago to pursue ME course. He telephoned to his parents and talked with them on Saturday. He was unmarried and living at Hanover in US. Sai Charan’s sister was also residing in US. He requested the state to help the family in bringing in body of his son to the native place.

A pall of gloom descended on Vivekananda Colony after news of Sai Charan’s death was telecast in news channels. Narsimha was a retired teacher and well known in the colony. Sai Charan was known as a soft spoken person and had interest in social service also. He had worked as volunteer for Smile Foundation.