Mancherial: Three arrested for illegal cattle transportation

According to police, the trio, all natives of Godavarikhani were apprehended while they were shifting the cattle from Maharashtra to Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 12:32 PM

Representational image

Mancherial: Three persons were arrested for allegedly transporting cattle tied in cruel manner in Jaipur mandal centre of Mancherial on Monday night. Nineteen bulls and a van were seized from their possession.

Jaipur Sub-Inspector J Sridhar said that Gade Mahesh, Gade Suraiah and Komirineni Madhu, all natives of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district were apprehended while they were shifting the cattle from Maharashtra to Telangana in a van at around 11.30 pm.

The three failed to furnish relevant documents when police intercepted the vehicle. On being interrogated, the three confessed to illegally transporting the cattle to sell them in slaughterhouses of Telangana in order to make a fast buck.

They said that they bought the cattle at weekly markets in different parts of Maharashtra at a cheaper price. They revealed that they would hoodwink cops by stating that they would sell the bulls to farmers.

The cattle was handed over to a cow sanctuary for protection. A case was booked against them and investigations were taken up.