Mancherial: Two private school teachers drown in Godavari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Mancherial: In a tragic incident, two teachers working with a private school in Chennur town drowned in Godavari when they were taking a bath in the river near Errayipet village in Kotapalli mandal on Sunday. The bodies were yet to traced.

Chennur Rural Inspector Vidyasagar said the victims were Bizo (38) and Tony (33), teachers of Assisi High School, a Christian minority educational institution in Chennur.

Bizo and Tony met a watery grave when they along with their colleague Antony were taking a dip in the river at a deep spot. They ventured into the river even as they reportedly did not know swimming. Antony alerted the family members of the two teachers, who in turn informed the local police.

The search operation was suspended due to darkness. Police said that it would resume on Monday morning.