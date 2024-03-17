Mancherial youngster gets best farmer award

He received the award from former vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu. The award was constituted by Sahashra Crop Science Private Limited.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 06:40 PM

Mancherial: Adepu Srikanth, an inspiring young organic farmer from Shivvaram village in Jaipur mandal was conferred the best farmer award at Gram Bharati Kisan Expo-2024 held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He received the award from former vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu. The award was constituted by Sahashra Crop Science Private Limited.

Also Read Chiranjeevi meets Venkaiah Naidu, congratulates him on Padma Vibhushan win

A quality analyst at a multinational company by profession, Srikanth ventured into organic farming.

The 27-year old is growing paddy, various vegetables, pulses, watermelon, guava, mango, sapota in his 2 acres of land. Similarly, he is supervising cultivation of mangoes in a 12 acres farm at Rapalli village in Hajipur mandal.

He operates a handle titled Mookshaam Farmz on Instagram, an account on Facebook and YouTube channel to sensitize farmers over organic farming.