Manchu Manoj slams second marriage rumours in style!

Hyderabad: It is known that actor Manchu Manoj married Pranathi Reddy in 2015 and decided to part ways in the year 2019. The Telugu star had released an official statement about his divorce back then. And now, after a gap of around two years, rumours of Manoj marrying the second time began doing the rounds on the internet. Several Telugu gossip websites started reporting that the actor has decided to marry a foreigner.

However, the actor slammed the rumours with a hilarious tweet. Sharing a meme image of comic Brahmanandam with a surprised expression, Manoj asked people to not forget to send him an invitation to his wedding! He wrote, “Please invite me too… where is the wedding and who is that Bujji pilla Thella pilla?! me istam ra anthaaa me istam (sic).”

Actor Navdeep added more fun to the post as he replied to Manoj, “Aah lekapothe nee ishtam anukunnava enti… mari amayakudila unnave… (sic).” Lakshmi Manchu left a laughing emoji under Manoj’s tweet.

