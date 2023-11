Mangalavaaram Movie Review | Ajay Bhupathi, Payal Rajput, Ajaneesh Loknath | Telugu Movie Reviews

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: Mangalavaaram is a technically superior film with strong performances. It stands as Ajay Bhupathi’s improved work compared to his previous films, aligning well with its subject and genre. While a stronger flashback could enhance its impact, the film remains an impressive outing.