Review: Mangalavaaram lives up to expectations set by trailer

As the film 'Mangalavaaram' hits theaters today, let's delve into the review

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Mangalavaaram marks the third film from director Ajay Bhupathi, known for his notable debut with RX100 and a less successful follow-up with Mahasamudram.

Claiming a change in direction after the setback, Mangalavaaram presents an intriguing and thrilling premise, as showcased in its trailer. As the film hits theaters today, let’s delve into the review.

The narrative of Mangalavaaram revolves around mysterious murders in a village every Tuesday. The first half unfolds the occurrences of these murders, delving into the villagers’ beliefs and a meticulous police investigation. The unique aspect is that individuals engaged in illicit affairs are targeted, receiving prior notifications of their impending demise. The second half reveals the backstory of Sailaja, a village girl intertwined with the murders, addressing a sensitive issue with emotional depth. The film then progresses toward numerous twists, concluding the suspenseful narrative.

Ajay Bhupathi exhibits a compelling narrative style in Mangalavaaram. The first half maintains suspense while infusing the village’s ambiance, beliefs, and emotions. Comedy elements between Ajay Gosh and Laxman Meesala contribute to the overall experience. Contrary to pre-release expectations, the film is not a horror flick but a series of thrilling episodes. The interval block is well-executed, introducing Payal Rajput. The second half, driven by a poignant flashback, sensitively addresses the issue of hypersexual disorder through a love story. The climax, especially the last 20 minutes, adds substantial value to the film, incorporating well-crafted payoffs and revelations, leaving room for a potential sequel.

Payal Rajput delivers her career-best performance, portraying a character with a disorder convincingly. Her emotional depth is commendable, although there is room for further exploration of her body language. Priyadarshi’s special cameo towards the end stands out, and the duo of Ajay Gosh and Laxman Meesala deliver outstanding performances. Nanditha Swetha’s portrayal as a female cop is satisfactory, while Ravindra Vijay and Chaitanya Krishna justify their roles effectively.

Technically, Mangalavaaram excels in all aspects. Ajaneesh Loknath’s soundtrack enhances the cinematic experience, serving as a pivotal element. The creative edit cuts by Madhav Kumar, top-notch cinematography, and production design contribute to the film’s overall quality. The sound design stands out as one of the best in recent times.

In summary, Mangalavaaram is a technically superior film with strong performances. It stands as Ajay Bhupathi’s improved work compared to his previous films, aligning well with its subject and genre. While a stronger flashback could enhance its impact, the film remains an impressive outing.

By Saki