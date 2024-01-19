Investigation under way in Raja Singh’s case: Mangalhat police

Earlier, Raja Singh had alleged that unidentified persons were calling him over phone and threatening to kill him, if he organises the Sri Rama Navami Shobhayatra in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Mangalhat Police on Friday said investigation was on into the case regarding alleged threat calls received by BJP MLA Raja Singh.
Earlier, the BJP MLA had alleged that unidentified persons were calling him over phone and threatening to kill him, if he organises the Sri Rama Navami Shobhayatra in Hyderabad.
Following these developments, Raja Singh filed a complaint with K.Sreenivasa Reddy, City Police Commissioner and also the local police station.