Manik Anand opens up on his recent web series ‘Udan Patolas’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Manik Singh Anand who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, has been a part of several shows as well as short films. The list includes TV series ‘Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par’, ‘Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav’ and’ Zindagi U-Turn’, amongst others. Manik was recently seen in web series ‘Udan Patolas’ on Amazon minTV.

Talking about his role, Manik says, “This was one of the most fun projects I did where I played the character of Kaju and was given the freedom by the director and writer to tune things my own way. I played the brother of one of the four female friends (all hailing from Punjab) where I used farcical/slapstick comedy, embarrassing my sister and her friends at public gatherings and failing their attempts to act bougie in the society.”

Manik, who prefers to be known as a ‘dramatic performance artist’, further says, “I believe that men can emote tears and still be men. I take pride in showing vulnerability on screen or on stage, picking up psychological projects that could be very taxing on the psyche.”

With a strong theatre background, Manik Anand remembers performing at the prestigious Prithvi theatre in Mumbai. He adds, “It’s an honour for every artiste to perform on the stage of Prithvi theatre. I have been lucky enough to play lead in two plays at Prithvi. These were ‘Noor’ and ‘Abhi Na Jao Chodkar’ for which I received a standing ovation.”

Manik Anand has also acted in short films such as ‘The Second Home’ and ‘Brides By Evara’. He has also played a Bangladeshi Muslim Drag in a short film named ‘Who Killed Taniya?’ which was funded by Okayama art summit in Japan.