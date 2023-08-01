Manipur violence: Congress questions PM Modi’s silence after SC slams Centre

The Supreme Court has observed today that there has been a complete breakdown of Constitutional machinery in Manipur since May 3

By IANS Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modis silence on Manipur violence saying he continues to speak everywhere other than Parliament.

Taking a dig at the Prime Ministers silence on Manipur violence, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: The Supreme Court has observed today that there has been a complete breakdown of Constitutional machinery in Manipur since May 3.

But the PM continues to be everywhere else other than Parliament, where he refuses to speak on this collapse. His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Centre and the Manipur government, saying that the state police is incapable of investigation and there is no law and order left in the north eastern state. The investigation is so lethargic. There has been a breakdown of constitutional machinery to the extent that FIR could not be registered.

Maybe it is correct that the police could not arrest as it could not enter the locality.

There was a complete breakdown of law and order machinery of the state, remarked a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud questioning the delay in registration of FIRs and recording of statements of victims by the Manipur police. The top court summoned Manipurs Director General of Police (DGP) on August 7, the next date of hearing. The Supreme Court also raised questions over non-interrogation of the police officials who allegedly handed over the victims in the viral video to the mob, as per their statements recorded under section 161 CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code). If law and order machinery cannot protect them then what happens to the people? it asked.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.