Manish slams double century in HCA B division two-day league

Manish scored 205 runs while Mujahaid hit an unbeaten 148 to guide Nalgonda District to a massive 626/9 against Nizam College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Manish scored 205 runs while Mujahaid hit an unbeaten 148 to guide Nalgonda District to a massive 626/9 against Nizam College in the HCA B division two-day league, on Thursday.

In another match, Khalsa CC’s Dhyeay Rajul Paun (158), Sarthak Bharadwaj (118), Chirag Yadav (113) and Charanjeeth Singh (102 not out) hit centuries to power their side to 516/4 against Telangana CC.

Brief Scores: HCA B Division two-day league:

Mahbubnagar District 241/8 in 80 overs (Abdul Rafeay 85, E Kasheem 88no, E Vidyananda Reddy 4/44) vs Team Speed; Nalgonda District 626/8 in 85 overs (SD Keerthan Praise 52, Shaik Usmad 67, Manish 205, Mujahaid 148no; Mohd Arshad 3/105) vs Nizam College; Raju CC 286 in 88.3 overs (M Varun Tej 67, Shaik Rehan Roshan 57, Md Niyamatullah 57; Md Abdul Malik 4/42) vs Classic CC; Green Turf CC 118 in 39.3 overs (Aditya Singhal 3/34, VVS Akshay Krishna 5/18) lost to Kosaraju CC 121/1 in 26 overs (Vinay Rao 79no); Mahmood CC 397 in 89.1 overs (Hari Om Singh 65, Vikas Gupta 183, K Sri Girish 51, T Aaron Paul 65; Arjun C 4/73) vs Osmania; Saleemnagar CC 112 in 48.5 overs (D Om Karthik Chandra 4/33) lost to Brothers XI 113/2 in 29 overs (Vasu Dev Sahoo 70no); Adilabad District 179 in 48.5 overs (A Sai Chandra 3/42) lost to Apex CC 180/5 in 40.2 overs (Syed Firasuddin 70; D Laxman 3/30); Oxford Blues CC 64 in 29.1 overs (K Sriniketh 5/23, V Surya Teja 4/6) lost to Goud XI CC 68/1 in 17.4 overs; Galaxy CC 163 in 40.3 overs (T Satyajith 52; K Harshavardhan 3/58, Utkarsh Solanki 4/37) lost to PKMCC 164/6 in 41.4 overs (Arhan P Satwalekar 75no); Elegant CC 330 in 87.4 overs (Babar Khan 106; P Pudhari 4/42) vs WMCC; Khalsa CC 516/4 in 84 overs (Dhyeay Rajul Paun 158, Sarthak Bharadwaj 118, Chirag Yadav 113, Charanjeeth Singh 102 no) vs Telangana CC; Balaji Colts CC 175 in 68 overs (K Sundesh 3/25, P Ashish Abhay 3/29) vs Deccan Arsenal CC 39/1 in 10 overs.