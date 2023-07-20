Manjeera in spate: Edupayala temple closed

Medak: The Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala was temporarily closed as the Manjeera River was in spate downstream of Ghanpur Anicut in Medak district.

Over 10,000 cusecs of water were flowing over the Ghanpur dam on Thursday as Sangareddy and Medak districts were receiving consistent rains during the last three days. The river water was flowing through the sanctum sanctorum of Edupayala Temple forcing the priests to close the temple on Thursday afternoon.

The priests were performing daily rituals to the processional deities at Raja Gopuram. Executive Officer Sara Srinivas said that they would open the temple when the inflows receded in the river.

