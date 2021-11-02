Mankind pharma grants financial aid to kin of cops

Hyderabad: Mankind Pharma, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), on Tuesday handed over cheques worth Rs 12 lakh to families of Home Guard Officers Sreeniah, Narsing Rao, Mahesh and Pochaiah, who lost their lives on the line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic. The cheques, each worth Rs 3 lakh, were handed over to the families by Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, who appreciated Mankind Pharma for the initiative.

