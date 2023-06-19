| Manu Charitra Pre Release Event To Be Held In Hyderabad On Monday

Manu Charitra is written and directed by Bharath Pedagani. Narala Serinivas Reddy produced the film under the banner of Proddutur Talkies. Sri Vijaya Films will release the film in Telugu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: Manu Charitra is Shiva Kandukuri‘s upcoming film, which is set to be released in theatres on June 23. Shiva Kandukuri is producer Raj Kandukuri’s son. Manu Charitra is Shiva’s third movie after Choosi Choodangane and Gamanam.

Manu Charitra trailer was released last week, and it looked like a gripping tale of love and pain. The makers set Manu Charitra in two different time periods too.

Today, the pre-release event of Manu Charitra is going to be conducted in Hyderabad. Daspalla Hotel is the venue for this event. The pre-release event will start at 6 p.m.

Manu Charitra stars Megha Akash, Priya Vadlamani, and Pragathi Shrivatsav as the female leads in the film. Gopi Sundar composed the music for the film.