MANUU launches two new programmes in deccan, legal studies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has launched two new programmes – PhD Deccan Studies and MA in Legal Studies from the next academic year i.e., 2022-23. It has also launched new certificate courses in Pashto, French and Russian.

The university has started an online admission process for regular mode PhD, post graduate, BEd, diploma and certificate programmes offered at Hyderabad main campus, satellite campuses, Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and polytechnics for the academic year 2022-2023.

The entrance based courses include all PhDs, MTech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed and polytechnic diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Automobile and Apparel Technologies).

The courses under merit-based category include postgraduate programmes in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Legal Studies; Journalism And Mass Communication, MCom and MSc Mathematics.

The last date for submission of online applications for entrance based courses is June 1 whereas online applications for merit-based courses can be submitted till August 30.

The univeristy is also offering admissions to undergraduate regular courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the last date for applying on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in is May 6.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus visit the university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 and 9849847434.

