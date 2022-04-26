MANUU receives rare Urdu translation of holy book ‘Sukh Sagar’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has received a rare Urdu translation of the holy book ‘Sukh Sagar’ (Shrimad Bhagwat Puran) donated by Ramula Prahlad Reddy. He recently presented the book to MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan.

Reddy, a resident of Rajapur, Mahbubnagar, is a retired headmaster and an admirer of Urdu language. He said only Urdu University can preserve this rare almost 100 year old copy. Prof. Ainul Hasan appreciated Reddy’s gesture.

