MANUU-UNICEF organise Orientation for Risk Communication against COVID-19

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:11 AM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: A two-day orientation programme under Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)-UNICEF partnership on a project on Risk Communication and Community Engagement against Covid-19 ended on Saturday at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, MANUU, Hyderabad. This is the second project undertaken by MANUU and UNICEF.

Supporting the efforts of the government to create awareness, community leaders and district coordinators from 15 cities gathered at MANUU to discuss the strategy and plan for awareness among the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. They also shared their experiences of working among the people.

BV Subba Reddy from UNICEF highlighted the importance of taking precautions. He asked the community leaders and district coordinators to make the public aware and inform them to take utmost care of kids and elders.