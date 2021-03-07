Many schemes for women’s welfare: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana State was in the forefront insofar as women’s welfare is concerned

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was taking a slew of measures to take women on the path of development and progress.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said that setting up of SHE teams, Aasara pensions for old age women, single woman and widows, schemes such as Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi, KCR Kits, increase in salaries of ASHA workers and Anganwadi teachers, among others were aimed at empowering women. He said Telangana State was in the forefront insofar as women’s welfare is concerned.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended heartiest greetings to all the women in the State. She said it was high time that society truly imbibes and implements the spirit of gender equality as well as promote women in decision-making roles in all spheres of life for a more equitable and inclusive world. “International Women’s Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in different walks of life. From family care to nation-building, women are always omnipotent,” she said.

The Governor said the country’s heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries have been respecting and honouring women and worshipped them as the personification of Goddess Shakti. “I salute the spirit of sacrifice and bravery shown by women as caregivers and frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Let us all resolve and work for the all-round development of women and gender equality in true spirit,” she said.

