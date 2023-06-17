Many trains cancelled due to safety; Check details

Measures are being taken post the derailment of goods train between Thadi- Anakapalle Section in Vijayawada Division.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Visakhapatnam: Many trains were cancelled due to safety works aftermath of the derailment of goods train between Thadi- Anakapalle Section in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

The trains cancelled on Saturday and Sunday are the Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri express in both the directions, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday express in both the directions, and the Machilipatnam- Visakhapatnam express in both directions.

More trains are cancelled on Saturday and Sunday due to track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section in Kharagpur Division.

They cancelled include the Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express in both the directions, MGR Chennai Central- Santragachi express leaving MGR Chennai Central on Sunday, SMV Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC express leaving SMV Bengaluru on Saturday, Kamakhya- SMV Bengaluru AC express leaving Kamakhya on June 21, Howrah – Tirupati Humsafar express leaving Howrah on Saturday, Tirupati- Howrah Humsafar express leaving Tirupati on Sunday,

Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya express leaving Howrah on Saturday, Ernakulam- Howrah Antyodaya express leaving Ernakulam on June 19, Guwahati -Secunderabad special express leaving Guwahati on Sunday, the Howrah- Puducherry express leaving Howrah on Sunday, the Secunderabad- Agartala special express leaving Secunderabad on June 19, Santragachi – Tirupati express leaving Santragachi on Sunday, and the Tirupati- Santragachi leaving Tirupati on June 19.