Several trains cancelled due to track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Several trains are being cancelled on Friday due to track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section in Kharagpur Division.

They include train No.18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar, No.18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express leaving Hyderabad, No. 22807 Santragachi – MGR Chennai Central express leaving Santragachi, No. 07029 Agartala- Secunderabad express leaving Agartala, No.22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar express leaving Secunderabad, and No. 22817 Howrah – Mysore express leaving Howrah on Friday.

Also, train No. 22818 Mysore-Howrah express leaving Mysore on Sunday stands cancelled.