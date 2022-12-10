Maoist action team on prowl in Bhupalpally district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Bhupalpally: Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy said a four member action team of the outlawed CPI Maoist was moving in the district and appealed to people to tip-off the police about their movements. He has also released a poster containing details like names, photos and the reward on their heads here on Saturday. The Maoists moving in the district were Bhadru, Mahesh, Mahinder and Karunakar.

“If anyone provides information about the Maoists, he/she will be given the cash reward. And we will also keep the details of the people provided information secret,” he said.

People can contact SP Bhupalpally 8712658100, Additional SP 8712658111, OSD 8712658101, Bhupalpally DSP 8712658103, Kataram DSP 8712658101, Additional SP 8712658103, Kataram DSP 8712658101 to give the details of the Maoists, he said, stating that the people can also give information by dialing 100.