Maoist courier, two sympathisers arrested at Bhadrachalam

Gunji Vijay of Nayakula Kothur of Cherla mandal, Bontha Naveen of Vangara of Bhimadevarapalli mandal in Hanamkonda district and Bhukya Naveen of Badi thanda of Nellikuduru mandal in Mahabubabad district were the arrested persons.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Kothagudem: Police arrested an alleged CPI (Maoist) courier and two sympathisers at Bhadrachalam in the district on Saturday.

Bhadrachalam ASP Pankaj Paritosh in a statement said the three were caught along with explosive material at Bhadrachalam TSRTC bus stand during inspections by the local police.

Vijay was allegedly working as a courier for the Maoists for the last five years while Bontha Naveen, who runs an explosives shop at Shenigapuramin in Mahabubabad district, used to reportedly supply explosive material to Maoists through Bhukya Naveen. The three were allegedly going to meet Maoists in Chhattisgarh forests to hand over the copies of Maoist statements and explosive material also to strike a deal for the supply of explosive material, when they were caught.

Cases were booked against the trio under the Explosives Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with relevant sections of IPC at Bhadrachalam police station and they would be produced before court, ASP Paritosh said.

Accusing the Maoists of troubling and forcing tribals to attend their meetings though the latter were refusing, the ASP said the Maoists were appointing tribal youths as militia and village committee members. The police have been taking adequate measures for the protection of adivasis, he said, adding that bundles of cordex wire and explosive material were seized from the arrested persons.