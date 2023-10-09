Minister Puvvada launches development works at Bhadrachalam

Central lighting and divider construction works to be executed with Rs.2.60 crore, integrated vegetable market complex to be built at a cost of Rs.50 lakh and kitchen complex, CC roads and other works taken up with Rs.21.50 lakh at Government Area Hospital were among the works he launched.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:28 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched several development works worth Rs.15.10 crore in Bhadrachalam town in the district on Monday.

The minister along with the local MLA Podem Veeraiah, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala and BRS leader Tellam Venkat Rao laid the foundation stone for the various development works in Cherla, Venkatapuram, Dummugudem and Wajedu mandals.

In addition to the above works Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone of the surplus embankment construction work to be built along river Godavari at Subhash Nagar Colony in Bhadrachalam at a cost of Rs.38 crore. He inspected the facilities in the Area Hospital.