Maoist dalam member surrenders in Kothagudem

Punem Adamaiah alias Ganesh of Adavi Ramaram of Allapalli mandal in the district surrendered before Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 07:55 PM

Kothagudem: A CPI (Maoist) party dalam member surrendered to police here on Saturday.

Punem Adamaiah alias Ganesh of Adavi Ramaram of Allapalli mandal in the district surrendered before Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju. He joined the Maoist party in January, 2023 and worked as a courier for two months. He later joined Yellandu-Narsampet area committee secretary Bhadru alis Papanna dalam.

He was influenced by Maoist state committee secretary Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, JMMW area committee member Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh.

For the last few years, the Maoist party lost Adivasi support and was limited to Chhattisgarh. The party was resorting to extortion and obstructing agency areas development. Adamaiah, who understood this, quit Maoist party to live a normal life, the SP said.