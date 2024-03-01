SCCL Chairman asks official to take steps to achieve 700 lakh tonnes target

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram directed officials to take steps to achieve the target of 700 lakh tonnes by the month-end

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 11:03 PM

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram directed officials to take steps to achieve the target of 700 lakh tonnes by the month-end

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram directed officials to take steps to achieve the target of 700 lakh tonnes by the month-end.

Balram, who held a review meeting with general managers of mining areas of the company on Friday, asked them to ensure 2.35 lakh tonnes of coal production on a daily basis. Stating that the company had shown a much better growth during the current fiscal, he said 627 lakh tonnes were produced by the end of February this year with a growth of 4.3 percent, whereas during the same period the coal production touched 601 lakh tonnes last year.

During the current financial year about 381 million cubic meters of overburden was removed by the end of February with a growth of 2.7 percent, he informed. He congratulated the Manuguru, Kothagudem, Illendu and Bellampally areas for surpassing the targets in all 12 mining areas and called upon other areas to do their best and achieve the annual targets.