Maoist party member surrenders before Mulugu SP

OSD Ashok Kumar, ASP, Eturnagaram, S Sankeerth and DSP Mulugu, N Ravinder were present when the Maoist surrendered to join the mainstream and lead a peaceful life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:07 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Mulugu: Disillusioned with the Maoist ideology, a party member of CPI (Maoist) party Pulluru Nagaraju alias Jagath (25), hailing from Pragallapalli village of Wazeedu Mandal in the district surrendered before SP Gaush Alam here on Saturday, according to a press note issued here Saturday. OSD Ashok Kumar, ASP, Eturnagaram, S Sankeerth and DSP Mulugu, N Ravinder were present when the Maoist surrendered to join the mainstream and lead a peaceful life.

Nagaraju used to work as a medical assistant in a private hospital. He was allegedly brainwashed by Sudhakar, Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), and incharge of Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee to join the CPI (Maoist) party several months ago.

On the pretext of resolving his problem, Nagaraj was called by Sudhakar and exposed to the revolutionary ideologies of the banned Maoist party. Initially, he worked as a courier to Sudhakar and supplied medicine and other items several times that were required by the Maoist party, according to the SP.

However, after joining the party he got disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and realized the fact that Maoist leaders are using innocent people of the region for their vested interests. Therefore, he decided to join the mainstream society by surrendering. A case under several sections of IPC, Sec 8(1) of the TSPS Act and Sec 4 of the Explosive Substance Act of Wazeedu police was registered against him this year.

Taking advantage of surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the government, he joined the mainstream society.