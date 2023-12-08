Ramagundam cops arrest Maoist dalam member from Godavarikhani

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 02:03 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Peddapalli: The Ramagundam police arrested a dalam member of the CPI (Maoist) party in Godavarikhani town in the early hours of Friday. He was identified as Pamidimalla Avinash alias Mallesh from Satulur of Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

Producing him before the media here on Friday, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari said the police while patrolling at the junction of the Ramagundam-1 Area General Manager’s office in Godavarikhani town around 1 am, found a man walking towards CSP colony with a bag in his hand. As he looked suspicious, the police approached him. However, he tried to run away on seeing the police patrol vehicle.

The police managed to nab him, and on questioning, came to know that he was a Maoist who came to the coal belt town to revive the banned Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SIKAS), a frontal organization of the Maoist party.

A BSc (Nursing) graduate, Avinash used to run a printing press in his village and got into contact with Maoists when they approached him for printing documents and pamphlets.

He joined the outfit two years ago and was working for it. Recently, he came to Godavarikhani based on the instructions of the party to restore its hold in the coal belt area

Some posters containing Maoist ideology and propaganda were seized from him.